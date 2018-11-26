SOMERS — A tradition for nearly a quarter century continues when Glenn Burleigh’s inspiring and soulful Kwanzaa piece, the "Nguzo Saba Suite," is performed Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1-2, in Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
The UW-Parkside Choirs, under the direction of James B. Kinchen Jr., will be joined by Racine's Our Musical Life Youth Choir, Heritage Chorale of Milwaukee and St. Paul Baptist Church Word in Motion Dancers
Composed on commission as part of the university’s 25th anniversary in 1993, the suite has become a beloved classic that helps headline UW-Parkside’s 50th anniversary celebration this year.
The "Nguzo Saba Suite" celebrates the African-American holiday of Kwanzaa. Each of its seven movements highlight one of the seven Kwanzaa principals — Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity and Faith. Burleigh composed the suite in 1994 and was present at its world premiere to accompany at the piano. The first performance took place at Racine’s First Presbyterian Church. It was given its New York City premiere at Lincoln Center in 2010 and has been recorded commercially by the Nathaniel Dett Chorale, a Toronto-based professional choral group.
Performances take place at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com.
