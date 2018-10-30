Try 1 month for 99¢

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s annual Winter Arts and Crafts Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in the main concourse complex, 900 Wood Road. There is no admission fee.

The fair features more than 160 craft and art vendors, live music, an artisan raffle, silent auction, coat/package check and dining facilities.

Free shuttle service will be available from the parking lots to the complex.

