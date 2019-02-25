SOMERS — The Tony Award winning musical “Urinetown” will be staged March 8-17 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Main Stage Theater, 900 Wood Road.
This bit of hilarious satire, written by Greg Kotis and composed by Mark Hollmann, took Broadway by storm after making its premiere in 2001. It garnered critical acclaim for its witty satire of the legal system, capitalism, corporate mismanagement and municipal politics.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a 10 a.m. matinee Sunday, March 10. Tickets cost $20. Go to www.uwp.edu.
