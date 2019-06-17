RACINE — Racine Revitalization Partnership Inc. has scheduled the event, The Uptown Chowdown, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave.
There will be food, music, entertainment, store specials and food trucks located behind The Branch at 1501. Family Power Music will host a grassroots open mic. Musicians should bring their own instruments.
Racine Revitalization Partnership Inc. is actively improving the general Uptown area. They are building new condos/townhouses, renovating existing older single-family homes, upgrading commercial and apartment spaces, and encouraging home ownership as well as community improvement and involvement.
