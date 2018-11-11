KENOSHA — The 10th installment in Carthage College’s New Play Initiative, “Up and Away” by Oscar-winning writer Eric Simonson, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 15-17, in Wartburg Theatre. The theater is located inside the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Natural and Social Sciences at the north end of the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
“Up and Away,” directed by Herschel Kruger, is a drama set in rural Wisconsin. It tracks up-and-coming YouTube star Madison, whose attempt to rise out of poverty and isolation is threatened by drug addiction. Will she and her friends break free from their circumstances or tumble down like so many before them?
The play serves as a timely call-to-action about the rising heroin epidemic and the lives it impacts. Talk-back sessions featuring a variety of local health organizations will follow each performance.
Every year, Carthage commissions an acclaimed playwright to create an original script and work with students to stage it. For the 10th production in the New Play Initiative, the Theatre Department welcomed back Simonson, whose play “Honest” launched the project in 2009.
Simonson has been a writer and producer for Amazon original shows “The Man in the High Castle” and “Homecoming,” and he won an Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) in 2006. His Broadway credits include “Lombardi,” a hit play about the legendary Green Bay Packers coach; and “The Song of Jacob Zulu,” which was nominated for six Tony awards.
Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.carthage.edu/tickets or at the Fine Arts box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 262-551-6661 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.