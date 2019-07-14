{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The United Way is set to host a "Live United" Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. 

The event is a kickoff of the 2019 United Way of Racine County campaign, and will feature a silent auction, catered food and music. Participants are asked to dress in either cocktail or semi-formal attire. Participation in the auction will require a smartphone, email and credit card number. Secure WiFi is available onsite.

Tickets cost $75 each or a table of 10 for $550. To register by Aug. 9, go to LUGala19.givesmart.com.

For more information, contact Alberto Huerta by calling 262-898-2243 or email ahuerta@unitedwayracine.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments