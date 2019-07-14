RACINE — The United Way is set to host a "Live United" Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The event is a kickoff of the 2019 United Way of Racine County campaign, and will feature a silent auction, catered food and music. Participants are asked to dress in either cocktail or semi-formal attire. Participation in the auction will require a smartphone, email and credit card number. Secure WiFi is available onsite.
Tickets cost $75 each or a table of 10 for $550. To register by Aug. 9, go to LUGala19.givesmart.com.
For more information, contact Alberto Huerta by calling 262-898-2243 or email ahuerta@unitedwayracine.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.