UNION GROVE — An Uncorked Wine Walk for adults 21 and older will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in Downtown Union Grove.
Participants will be able to sample more than 20 wines and appetizers as they stroll through Union Grove.
Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased by going to https://uniongroveuncorked.eventbrite.com. Walkers must check in at the Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce office, 925 15th Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon to have their identification checked. They will then be given a commemorative glass, wrist band, a map of wine walk participating businesses and a beginning location. Walkers will be placed in groups of 20 to visit each participating business.
Group requests should be emailed by Nov. 1 to info@uniongrovechamber.org.
