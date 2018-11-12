Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — A M1892 field trumpet is the November Artifact of the Month at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. It was donated by the late George Manupella of Kenosha.

This trumpet was used by all branches of service by 1917, and is still the standard bugle used by the military, Boy Scouts and other organizations.

Manupella was born in Italy in 1892 and grew up in Ohio, the son of a noted professor of music. In 1915, he joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 13th Cavalry Regiment. As part of the 13th, Manupella was present at the Battle of Columbus, N.M. He served in World War I and was present when the Unknown Soldier was buried at Arlington.

After leaving the Army, Manupella settled in Kenosha and became band master for the Kenosha American Legion Band in 1924. This became the Kenosha Concert Band and eventually the Kenosha Pops Concert band. Manupella served as director until 1961 and was active in Kenosha's musical and veteran civic life. He died on Aug. 10, 1976.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments