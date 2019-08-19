KENOSHA — The final Twilight Jazz on the south lawn of the Anderson Arts Center, 6501 Third Ave., has music by Jack Plovanich and the Parkside Reunion Big Band and singer Wayne Messmer at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Grounds open at 6 p.m.
People should bring a blanket or chair. Food and beverages will be sold. Proceeds benefit the Anderson Arts Center children’s art programming.
