KENOSHA — The next Twilight Jazz on the south lawn of the Anderson Arts Center, 6501 Third Ave., has music by  Elaine Dame, a Chicago-based jazz singer. It will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Grounds open at 6 p.m. Future performers are:

  • July 23 — KUSD Jazz All-Stars
  • Aug. 6 — John Crawford Jazz Band
  • Aug. 20 — Jack Plovanich/Parkside Reunion Big Band with singer Wayne Messmer

People should bring a blanket or chair. Food and beverages will be sold. Proceeds benefit the Anderson Arts Center children’s art programming.

