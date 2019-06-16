KENOSHA — Five free Twilight Jazz concerts will be held this summer on the south lawn of the Anderson Arts Center, 6501 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m., concerts start at 7 p.m.
The series opens with the John Crawford Jazz Band on Tuesday, June 25. Future performers are:
- July 9 — Elaine Dame, Chicago-based jazz singer
- July 23 — KUSD Jazz All-Stars
- Aug. 6 — John Crawford Jazz Band
- Aug. 20 — Jack Plovanich/Parkside Reunion Big Band with singer Wayne Messmer
People should bring a blanket or chair. Food and beverages will be sold. Proceeds benefit the Anderson Arts Center children's art programming.
