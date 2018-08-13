Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KENOSHA — Tuesdays at the Shell, a free outdoor concert series featuring original music and cover songs in a variety of genres, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the Sesquicentennial Bandshell at Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. Kai Anderson & The Pickups will perform contemporary roots rock music.

The concert series concludes Aug. 28 with New Vinyls performing classic rock music.

