KENOSHA — Tuesdays at the Shell, a free outdoor concert series featuring original music and cover songs in a variety of genres, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Sesquicentennial Bandshell at Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. Yesterday’s Children will perform contemporary rock, jazz, pop and soul music.
The remaining 2018 band lineup:
- Aug. 21 — Kai Anderson & The Pickups (roots rock)
- Aug. 28 — New Vinyls (classic rock)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.