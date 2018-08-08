KENOSHA — Tuesdays at the Shell, a free outdoor concert series featuring original music and cover songs in a variety of genres, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Sesquicentennial Bandshell at Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. Yesterday’s Children will perform contemporary rock, jazz, pop and soul music.

The remaining 2018 band lineup:

  • Aug. 21 — Kai Anderson & The Pickups (roots rock)
  • Aug. 28 — New Vinyls (classic rock)
