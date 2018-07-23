Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KENOSHA — Tuesdays at the Shell, a free outdoor concert series featuring original music and cover songs in a variety of genres, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Sesquicentennial Bandshell at Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. Blues, rock and funky grooves will be played by Marie Martens and the Messarounds.

The remaining 2018 band lineup:

  • Aug. 7 — Ghosts in the Gravel (rock, country, blues, folk, bluegrass)
  • Aug. 14 — Yesterday’s Children (contemporary rock, jazz, pop and soul)
  • Aug. 21 — Kai Anderson & The Pickups (roots rock)
  • Aug. 28 — New Vinyls (classic rock)
