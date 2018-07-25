Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Tuesday Night Thunder has music by Flat Pocket from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at The Nash, 522 Sixth St.

This free, ride-in motorcycle event features a live band, food, vendors and beverages. All bikes are welcome. The remaining music lineup:

  • Aug. 7 — Matt Myers & The Smooth Riders
  • Aug. 14 — Jaded by Choice
  • Aug. 21 — Kung Fu Grips
  • Aug. 28 — 89 Mojo
