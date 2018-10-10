Try 1 month for 99¢
Out on the Town: Racine's Trolloween (copy)
T Rex walks crosses Wisconsin Avenue ad he walks east on Sixth Street during Racine’s 2016 Trolloween Halloween pub crawl and costume party.

 Journal Times file photo by GREGORY SHAVER

RACINE — Trolloween, Racine’s annual Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl, will be held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in Downtown Racine and the vicinity.

Buses will transport costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night for a one-time fee of $3. Proceeds will be used for cash prizes for the costume contest at 1 a.m. at Main Hub, 1300 Main St. (must have wristband to enter contest). There will be free food at midnight.

Participants can purchase wristbands on the bus or at Main Hub.

Participating taverns include Blue Rock Lounge, Booster’s Buoy, Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Legacy, Main Hub, Maxine’s, McAuliffe’s on the Square, Michigan’s Pub, Pepi’s, Pub on Wisconsin, Ricky’s Place, The Nash and Racine Brewing Co.

