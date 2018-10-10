RACINE — Trolloween, Racine’s annual Halloween costume contest and bus bar crawl, will be held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in Downtown Racine and the vicinity.
Buses will transport costumed partygoers to 16 participating taverns all night for a one-time fee of $3. Proceeds will be used for cash prizes for the costume contest at 1 a.m. at Main Hub, 1300 Main St. (must have wristband to enter contest). There will be free food at midnight.
Participants can purchase wristbands on the bus or at Main Hub.
Participating taverns include Blue Rock Lounge, Booster’s Buoy, Brickhouse, Coasters, Evelyn’s Club Main, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Legacy, Main Hub, Maxine’s, McAuliffe’s on the Square, Michigan’s Pub, Pepi’s, Pub on Wisconsin, Ricky’s Place, The Nash and Racine Brewing Co.
