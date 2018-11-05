KENOSHA — A Trivia Night fundraiser to benefit the Choral Arts Society will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Cortese Lakeshore Italian Restaurant, 1300 Sheridan Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for registration and raffles; appetizers and cash bar begin at 6 p.m.
America’s Pub Quiz is the trivia host. Team size is limited to eight players. The evening will include bucket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and cork pull. The buffet will include pizza, veggies and dip and appetizers.
Tickets cost $25. Go to http://choralartsonline.org.
