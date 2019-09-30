{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — A Trivia 4 Hope Spookquest fundraiser for the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Kenosha County Club, 500 13th Ave.

Trivia teams may include four to eight adults, ages 21 and older. There will be pizza, a 50/50 drawing, silent auction and a costume contest with a $50 prize for the best comic book hero costume.

Registration costs $200 per team and $25 for spectators. To register by Oct. 5, call 262-658-8166 or email info@hopecouncil.org.

