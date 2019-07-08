{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Trivia for Rhinos, a fundraiser for rhino conservation, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.

The event will consist of six rounds of trivia with a bonus rhino question after each round, and one final question where participants can wager all of their points. The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle, bucket raffles and a silent auction. Teams who place first through third will win prizes.

Advance registration costs $10 per person, $15 at the event. Go to www.eventBrite.com. There can be up to six people per team.

There are only five species of rhino left, with all of them being highly endangered. Proceeds will support the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya and the International Rhino Foundation.

