RACINE — “Superstar: A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber,” the Racine Theatre Guild’s Signature Spotlight vocal extravaganza that will pay tribute to the Broadway superstar, is scheduled to be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Webber has produced some of the most memorable tunes in all of musical theater. From “Phantom of the Opera,” to “Joseph…,” “Cats,” “Evita,” “Starlight Express,” and more — it is all here in a concert finale. Musical selections include “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “As if We Never Said Goodbye,” “Pie Jesu,” “Any Dream Will Do” and “Memory.”

A group of RTG soloists including Rylie Armantrout, Christie Burgess-Martino, Jack DeWees, Nick Holub, Jennifer Larsen, Laura McDonald and Taylor Stefanski will be joined by an ensemble made up of Madeline Anderlik, Ian Anderson, Bob Benson, Kathy Berg, Laura Cuthbertson, Denise Danault, Oliver Debe, Andrew Dorst, David Eaton, Kristin Freimark, Kaye Glennon, Ellie Hammond, Lauren Haumersen, Margaret Hefner, Margaret Hughes, Jessica Knierim, Katie Kowbel, Michael Kroes, Paul Marquez, Bridget McDermott, Michelle Metallo, Dana Roders, Brian Schalk, Patrick Schneider and Krista Schreiner, all under the direction of Rob Kroes.

In addition, Chris Eaton, a student at Case High School, will be featured as a Spotlight Star and take center stage during the concert.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, and $13 for seniors 62 and older and students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.

