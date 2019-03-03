Try 3 months for $3
Bix Beiderbecke

Bix Beiderbecke

MOUNT PLEASANT — The 30th annual Tribute to Bix Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 9-10, at Delta Hotels by Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave.

The annual Bix Beiderbecke 1920s jazz weekend features live music, a record sales room, jazz record spin, jazz lectures, films and jam sessions.

Featured musicians include the Shake 'em Up Jazz Band, Chicago Cellar Boys, Sweet Sheiks, Ragtime Masters, and Nicolle Wood's Galaxie Girls 1920s Chorus Line.

Bix birthday cake will be served on Sunday.

Hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. For more information, go to www.bixfest.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments