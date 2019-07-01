{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Roy Edwards tribute and benefit show is scheduled to be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St.

In memory and support of the late Roy Edwards, the benefit aims to help offset remaining healthcare expenses from Edwards' illness. He died Feb. 11 after a courageous battle fighting prostate cancer. Edwards was a long-time Racine musician and music teacher.

A group of musicians will perform including Gary Lekas, Kevin Stellman, Al Groth, Doug Overstreet, Kate Marti and Bobby Sellers.

The event will also feature a memorial slideshow, raffles and food. Donations will be accepted.

