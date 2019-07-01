RACINE — A Roy Edwards tribute and benefit show is scheduled to be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St.
In memory and support of the late Roy Edwards, the benefit aims to help offset remaining healthcare expenses from Edwards' illness. He died Feb. 11 after a courageous battle fighting prostate cancer. Edwards was a long-time Racine musician and music teacher.
A group of musicians will perform including Gary Lekas, Kevin Stellman, Al Groth, Doug Overstreet, Kate Marti and Bobby Sellers.
The event will also feature a memorial slideshow, raffles and food. Donations will be accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.