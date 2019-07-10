KENOSHA — Tribute Island, a music festival that celebrates tribute acts from across the Midwest, will run Friday through Sunday, July 19-21, at Simmons Island, 50th Street and Fourth Avenue. The festival boasts 58 bands on five stages. The lineup:
Friday
- Legends of Country Music Association: Forever Shania (Shania Twain), 7 p.m.; Gone Country (Country Hits), 9-11 p.m.
- Legends of Pinkpop Festival: Jak Crowes (Black Crows), 7-8:30 p.m.; Gravity (John Mayer), 9-11 p.m.
- Legends of Knedworth: Lights Out Chicago (UFO), 7-8:30 p.m.; Kashmir (Led Zeppelin), 9-11 p.m.
- Legends of Chicago Fest: Frank & Sammie (Frank Sinatra and Sammie Davis Jr.), 7-8:30 p.m.; Midnight Band (Chicago), 9-11 p.m.
Saturday
- Ladies of Rock: Imaginary (Evanescence), noon-1:15 p.m.; Jagged Little Pill (Alanis Morissette), 2-3:45 p.m.; Cherry Bomb (Runaways), 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Barracuda (Heart), 6:15-8 p.m.; The Chain (Fleetwood Mac), 8:45-11 p.m.
- Legends of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: (Rod N Jett Duet (Rod Stewart & Joan Jett), noon-1:30 p.m.; Jimy Sohns From Shadows of Knight (rock/pop/blues), 1:30-1:45 p.m.; Beggar's Banquet (Rolling Stones), 1:45-3:45 p.m.; Karen Hart Band Pretending (The Pretenders), 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Motley II (Motley Crue), 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Eclipse (Pink Floyd), 8:45-11 p.m.
- Legends of Lollapalooza: Rat Salad (Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath), noon-1:30 p.m.; Chained (Alice in Chains), 2:15-3:30 p.m.; Green Soul Foo (Green Day/Collective Soul/Foo Fighters), 4:15-6 p.m.; Big Bang Baby (Stone Temple Pilots), 6:30-8 p.m.; Blacked (Metallica), 8:45-11 p.m.
- Legends of Ozzfest: Killmister (Motorhead), noon-1:30 p.m.; Bulletproof (Godsmack), 2-3:30 p.m.; Aces High (Iron Maiden), 4-6 p.m.; Judas Rising (Judas Priest), 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Heaven and Hell (Black Sabbath/Dio/Rainbow), 9-11 p.m.
- Legends of Warped Tour: White Pony (Deftones), noon-1:30 p.m.; Salt Sweat Sugar (Jimmy Eat World), 2:15-3:45 p.m.; American Idiots Chicago (Green Day), 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Weeze (Weezer), 7-8:30 p.m.; What's Our Age Again (Blink 182), 9-11 p.m.
Sunday
- Legends of Farm Aid: Folsom (Johnny Cash), noon-1:30 p.m.; Last Dance (Tom Petty), 2-4 p.m.; China Grove (Doobie Brothers), 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Midnight Rider (Allman Brothers), 7-9 p.m.
- Legends of Woodstock: Voodoo Child (Jimi Hendrix), noon-1:30 p.m.; Rico (Santana), 2-4 p.m.; Trouble Ahead (Grateful Dead), 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Who's Who (The Who), 7-9 p.m.
- Monsters of Rock: Black Rose (Thin Lizzy), noon-1:15 p.m.; Rokken Dokken (Dokken), 1:45-3 p.m.; Nightsnake (Whitesnake/Deep Purple/Led Zeppelin/Van Halen), 3:30-5 p.m.; Diver Down (Van Halen), 5:30-7 p.m.; Rok Brigade (Def Leppard), 7:30-9 p.m.
- Legends of Summerfest: Bad Motor Scooter (Sammy Hagar), noon-1:15 p.m.; Foreigner & Co. (Foreigner/Bad Company), 1:45-3:15 p.m.; Dream Police (Cheap Trick), 3:45-5 p.m.; Heart to Heartbreaker (Pat Benetar/Heart), 5:30-7 p.m.; Grand Illusion (Styx), 7:30-9 p.m.
- Legends of Lollapalooza: James' Addiction (Jane's Addiction), noon-1:15 p.m.; Hybrid Theory (Linkin Park), 1:45-3 p.m.; Peephole (System of a Down), 3:30-5 p.m.; Smells Like Dave Grohl (Nirvana/Foo Fighters), 5:30-7 p.m.; Ten (Pearl Jam), 7:30-9 p.m.
Hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20, $30 in advance for a weekend pass and $50 for a weekend VIP pass. For more information and tickets, go to www.tributeisland.com.
