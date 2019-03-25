Try 3 months for $3
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum’s annual Travel Adventure Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the museum, 5500 First Ave. “Wonders of the World” will be shown. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

During the series, professional filmmakers share their travel experiences through movies and interactive discussions.

Viewers will visit 43 countries, see dozens of world-famous sites as well as some lesser-known marvels of our incredible planet. A journey filled with the world's incredible people, wildlife, exotic jungles, mountains, paradise beaches, miraculous architecture and temples, astounding art treasures, old cities, towns and villages, and even some samples of international food along the way.

“Egypt: of Pharaohs & Fables” is the remaining film in the series and will be shown May 9.

Admission is $5. Tickets are available at the door or call the Kenosha Public Museum at 262-653-4140.

