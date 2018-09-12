Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KENOSHA — The Travel Adventure Series opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, with a showing of “Into the Unknown, Lewis & Clark Expedition” at Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The Lewis & Clark expedition dipped their oars into the Missouri River and headed west "into the unknown" with 46 men, four horses and a dog.

Admission is $5. A season pass costs $25. There is no charge for ages 15 and younger.

