RACINE — Don your best duds and stompers and get ready to dance the night away at Swingin’ into Spring – A Night in the 1940s.
Join Racine Heritage Museum Saturday, April 7, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., for this immersive event featuring World War II artifacts from the museum’s collection, including rarely seen wartime products from local industry. Live music will be provided by the Jack Farina Big Band with a special guest vocalist and other entertainment. There will be a 50/50 raffle.
Not only will the night be one to remember, but it will also provide critical funds for the museum. This community event directly supports the care and preservation of Racine County’s history and the museum's work to bring that history to life through exhibits, educational programming and outreach efforts. Racine Heritage Museum is home to more than 200,000 artifacts and an extensive archival collection, more than 6,500 linear feet of original source documentary material – the record of our area’s economic and cultural history.
The event is open adults 21 and older and period dress is highly encouraged.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for drinks and hors d’oeuvres, dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m. and the party will continue until 11 p.m. Dinner options are tenderloin beef tips with wild mushrooms, breast of chicken topped with spinach and cheese stuffing or a stuffed portabella (vegetarian). All entrees are gluten-free.
Tickets cost $75 or $650 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased online at https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com, call 262-636-3926 or in person at Racine Heritage Museum.
