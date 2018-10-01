MOUNT PLEASANT — The Tri-City Train Show and Swap Meet will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 7, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
The Lionel Train Club will have a train layout and information. Model trains and accessories will be for sale.
Admission is $3. There is no charge for women and children.
