MOUNT PLEASANT — The Tri-City Train Show and Swap Meet will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 7, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The Lionel Train Club will have a train layout and information. Model trains and accessories will be for sale.

Admission is $3. There is no charge for women and children.

Community Coordinator

Loreen Mohr is the community coordinator for The Journal Times.

