Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The 16th annual Music on the Monument concert series continues from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, with music by A Touch of Gray.

Music on the Monument is a summer-long music series which provides free outdoor concerts every Friday through Aug. 31 featuring classic rock bands.

The concert series gives local musicians the opportunity to perform and highlight the music talent Racine has to offer. Chairs will be provided. The remaining lineup:

  • Aug. 17 — The Jimmy LeRose Band
  • Aug. 24 — Bullfrog
  • Aug. 31 — Mathew Haeffel
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments