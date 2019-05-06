RACINE — Shine a light on strong women and the power of friendship during the musical, comedy, “9 to 5 The Musical,” May 10-26 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Fed up with having to work for a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot, three female office workers, Violet, Doralee and Judy, bond over their shared disgust and concoct a plan for revenge. After they accidentally kidnap their boss, they decide to makeover their office into a place where all of their coworkers can thrive. Based on the hilarious, hit movie, this musical is filled original music by Dolly Parton. Some adult humor may not be suitable for younger patrons.
The iconic characters of the movie are brought to life by Kara Ernst-Schalk as Violet, Kimberly Gibson as Doralee and Dana Roders as Judy, with Bob Benson portraying their boss, Hart. The women of the office, Missy (Robbyn Wilks), Maria (Theresa Guariola), Kathy (Lauren Haumersen) and Margaret (Barbi McGuire), all support their efforts to take over, except for Hart’s loyal secretary, Roz (Jennifer Larsen).
The other cast and ensemble members featured include John Christensen, Zach Guerrero, Lorenc Gasparov, Peter Jones, Patrick Schneider, Mike Shelby, Paul Marquez, Norgie Metzinger, Dedrick Woods, Madeleine Anderlik, Rylie Armantrout, Laura Cuthbertson, Emily Hart, Indiana Hassler, Sophia Karegeannes, Anne Mollerskov, Carrie Prange and Jenna Zeihen. It is directed by Douglas Instenes, with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino.
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Shows will also be held at 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 18 and 25. There will also be two additional performances at 7 p.m. May 19 and 23 for a discounted rate of $16. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Go to www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
