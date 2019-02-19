RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for “9 to 5 The Musical” from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Fed up with having to work for a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot,” three female office workers bond over their shared disgust and concoct a plan for revenge. After they accidentally kidnap their boss, they decide to makeover their office into a place where all of their coworkers can thrive.
The show requires a large ensemble with roles for women and men ages 15 and older. Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are encouraged to audition.
Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot by calling the Theatre Guild at 262-633-4218. They should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song. An accompanist will be provided. They will be shown choreography and then be asked to perform a dance audition.
Director Douglas Instenes will hold the auditions. The musical goes into rehearsal in March and performs weekends May 10-26.
