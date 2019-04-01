RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., announces the opening of a one-person show, “The Eclectic Art of Jo Thul,” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the Lake Room.
Jo Thul's eclectic art includes a little bit of everything she likes to do. Included in the exhibit are oil, acrylic and encaustic paintings as well as ceramics, mixed media and altered art. Many of these works are also for sale.
Thul's show continues through May 5. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.
Spectrum Gallery, a nonprofit alternative gallery, recently celebrated its 24th anniversary. Spectrum is dedicated to helping artists by showcasing them in a non-judgmental space, empowering each artist to choose their own work for exhibition. For more information, go to www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
