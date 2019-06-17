RACINE — "In Space: Sculptural Awareness," a summer invitational exhibit featuring three-dimensional work of local artists, will be shown June 20-Aug. 15 at the Gallery on 16th in the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St. An opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Music provided by guitarist Luke Baird.
Featured artists include Patti Fallon (ceramics), Bradford Lee (alabaster and chlorite), Bruce Niemi (stainless steel and bronze) and John Zehren (cardboard). The exhibit is curated by gallery director Samira Gdisis.
This exhibit investigates sculpture as art, having mass, filling space creating shadow and pushing the viewer to engage with the work. It invites the viewer to experience the space within the gallery moving amongst the sculpture.
Regular Gallery on 16th hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays. There is no admission fee.
