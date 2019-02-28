RACINE — Rounding up more than 40 musical groups, 14 venues and scores of volunteers is no easy feat, but it can be done, as Thoughts for Food proves again, for the 27th year.
The event, kicking off with the All Ages Event, geared toward a younger audience, begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., with the “main event,” held throughout Downtown and the River North area, starting the following evening at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2.
The event itself, one of the largest single night concerts in the state, exists to benefit the Racine County Food Bank, an organization dedicated to providing emergency food to county food pantries and related organizations. To date, the event has raised more than $420,000 and 110,000 pounds of food.
Beginnings were kind of humble back in 1993. It cost $3 and was held at George’s Tavern. Steve Klinkhammer, Bill May and Ron Schultz, members of Vets 21, Dave Popoff, owner of George’s and Mark Paffrath, director of Project Emergency, put their heads together and developed a concept for musicians to showcase their “thoughts for food.”
Participation was voluntary and all door proceeds were to benefit the Racine County Food Bank. Twenty-seven years later, things have grown, as has the need for emergency food. An illness, a layoff, plant closing or work injury can leave a normally self-sufficient family or individual in a situation where paying for things like rent, heat and food become difficult if not impossible. That is where the Food Bank and the pantries they serve become most valuable. Your ticket money is used to purchase food that, along with the food items you bring along, can mean the difference between a family having dinner or going hungry.
Thoughts for Food is lucky to have a number of acts that have participated in the event several times and this year is no exception. Groups like Mesnard Location, named after a mining village in Northern Michigan, Full Flavor, Fall Hazard and Titus, Wrench & Wheary have given of their time and musical “thoughts” for several years now, while several relative newcomers will be getting a taste of the event for the first time. Couple this lineup with so many venues, and you should have no problem finding a time and place to satisfy whatever your musical heart desires.
Along with new musical acts, there are some new venues as well. Pub on Wisconsin rejoins the event after a year’s hiatus. You will find it rocking out to three bands this year that bring the sound and don’t mess around. The 5th Street Yacht Club offers not only three groups, but a large, accommodating parking lot. Come and start the event at the club and then take one of the shuttle busses if you like to catch some acts elsewhere. Busses will be running between the venues over the course of the evening. There is no charge to ride the bus and they will be stopping where it is safe to discharge or board passengers.
Finally, the Racine Brewing Co. will be featuring not only four acts, but a beer made for and sold at the event as well called Everyone’s Ale. This American light ale beer is going to be featured at a number of venues, including George’s, the Eagles Club, 5th Street Yacht Club, Coasters and the Ivanhoe. Proceeds from the sale of the beer to the venues will be donated to the Food Bank.
So, set aside the first weekend in March to listen to a variety of music throughout the Downtown and River North area while helping a very worthy cause. The many organizers, volunteers, venues and musical acts will thank you.
Tickets cost $10 in advance, same as last year, or $15 if purchased at the door. All Ages Event tickets are $5. Although it isn’t necessary, organizers encourage concert goers to bring along two nonperishable food items for each ticket purchased.
A number of venues and friends of the event are offering advance tickets, or tickets can be purchased online through the website, www.thoughtsforfood.org. Check the website to see where advance tickets are being offered. There is a contest for the salesperson/bartender selling the most advanced tickets. A ticket gets a person a wristband that gains entry to all of the venues, at any time.
While this venue does do some good, it does it at the expense of all the musicians participating. If I didn't know better, I believe this began as a ploy to fill a club or two (Georges) on an off nite. It now has spawned into a multi- day money making event for the tavern owners. Proprietors and bar tenders make $!!!! Musicians become scabs. Not even prostitutes because they get nothing. Now if the tavern owners and the bartenders put their profit and pay on the line then everyone would be on level playing ground.
I don’t need an excuse to drink, but it sure helps!
