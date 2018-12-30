RACINE — The idea of “mother knows best” is hilariously flipped upside down in “Things My Mother Taught Me” Jan. 11-27 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Olivia and Gabe are excited to finally start their lives together as they move into their first apartment. However, even after moving halfway across the country, they cannot escape their parents who show up unannounced to lend a helping hand. Their furniture will not fit, the moving truck goes missing and their parents get into squabbles — can anything else go wrong? Find out in this heartwarming romantic comedy.
Written by Katherine DiSavino, the cast features Lindy Ross as Olivia, Norgie Metzinger as Gabe, Emily Mueller as Lydia, Larry Rowe as Wyatt, Frank Russ as Carter, Mary Kveton as Karen and Savannah Bishop as Max, all under the direction of Nathan Stamper.
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There will also be 2 p.m. shows on Saturdays, Jan. 19 and 26. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. There will also be 7 p.m. performances Jan. 20 and 24 at a discounted rate of $14. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. To purchase tickets, visit the box office from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays, call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
