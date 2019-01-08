RACINE — “History Takes Center Stage: The Racine Theatre Guild at 80” will be on exhibit through July 31, 2019, at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.
Starting with under 30 members in 1938 and growing to an organization with more than 150 members and eight plays a year, the Racine Theatre Guild has had both a significant local and global community impact.
Visitors will learn how the guild helped the war effort during World War II by holding events in support of Victory Bond drives, all the different locations they performed in including Main Street Theater, and their original production “Adam Love’s Eve,” a musical written by Racine residents Jerry Clickner and Bob Heise. Rarely before seen artifacts from the guild will be on display to tell the story including costumes, photos and playbills from past productions.
In addition to the featured exhibit at the Museum, there will be a companion display at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., showcasing special shows that have garnered repeat performances.
These productions include popular titles such as “The Odd Couple” and “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.