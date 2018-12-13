SOMERS — The Studio of Classical Dance Arts, a Racine professional ballet school, will once again present “The Story of the Nutcracker” on the Main Stage Theater of the Rita Tallent Picken Center for the Arts & Humanities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Performances will be held at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.
Children and adults of all ages will fall in love with this enchanting version of the classic holiday ballet. Filled with life-size dancing dolls, glittering snowflakes swirling in falling snow, beautiful flowers and a cannon that fires cheese, there is something in it for everyone to enjoy.
An international holiday tradition for the whole family, the ballet brings to life the story of a young girl named Clara and her magical dream after her toymaker uncle gives her an enchanted nutcracker on Christmas Eve. As the house falls asleep, Clara is caught in a battle between the nutcracker’s army and the minions of the Mouse Queen and then whisked away through the Land of Snow to the palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Land of Sweets. Everyone is bound to recognize at least a few sections with Tchaikovsky’s iconic score of the “Waltz of the Flowers” to the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and the famous Russian trepak.
Studio directors Linda Bennett and Marc Darling mounted their first production 13 years ago in an out-of-date auditorium with a rented backdrop, a 6-foot artificial Christmas tree and 30 young students. This year’s production is in the state of the art theater at UW-Parkside and boasts 69 dancers, more than 150 costumes, a 20-foot growing Christmas tree and three custom painted backdrops. Two of the backdrops were painted in house and the third (the snow scene) was painted by one of Darling’s former directors, George Verdak, a member of the famed Ballet Russe Company.
With a very few exceptions the costumes are made and owned by The Studio; those that are rented are from the Milwaukee Ballet Company. The scenery, set pieces and props are all produced in house. Darling works closely with the lighting crew at UW-Parkside to create a magical experience for audience and cast members alike. To create the enchanting opening of the second act, 300 pounds of dry ice are used over the course of three performances to fill the stage with a beautiful, soft fog.
In the snow scene the stage is transformed into a winter wonderland complete with falling snow as the sparkling snowflakes dance to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful music. The goal of The Studio is to give every young artist with heart and drive the opportunity to perform in professional caliber productions. To suit their ever-changing and growing group of dancers, Bennett and Darling are constantly reimagining the choreography and staging to find the role that gives each young performer a chance to shine.
Once again they are proud to be able to cast their students in the lead roles. Lainnie Kauth (Sugar Plum Fairy) and William Heide (Sugar Plum Cavalier) have been involved in The Studio’s “Nutcracker” productions since they were very young and have danced many roles throughout the years. The cast of the ballet production is comprised of students of The Studio of Classical Dance Arts and range in age from 6 to 22, hailing from all parts of Racine, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Oak Creek.
The students began rehearsing in September on weekends for one to six hours depending on their roles in addition to their regular ballet classes. In the weeks leading up to the show, some of the advanced students spent as much as 23 hours per week in the studio rehearsing, taking class and refining their individual parts in preparation for the performance.
The performance is approximately 90 minutes including one intermission and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance online through The Studio’s website, www.classicaldancearts.com. They can be purchased at the door but are subject to availability. For more information, visit the website or call The Studio at 262-633-4450.
