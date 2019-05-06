Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will hold open auditions for “Lost in Yonkers” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 20-21, in the RTG lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Director is Lisa Kornetsky.

Roles are available for two boys, ages 12-20; two men and two women, ages 30-50, and one woman 65 and older. Actors will work on New York dialect as part of the process. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.

The show will go into rehearsal in August and will be performed weekends, Sept. 13-29.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. For more information, go to www.racinetheatre.org/audition.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments