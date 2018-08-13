Subscribe for 17¢ / day

SOMERS — The Pike River Benefit Concert Series concludes 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the outdoor amphitheater at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

The Oscillators, a local alternative folk band, will perform. With an eclectic variety of instruments, this popularly growing group creates music by mixing styles and genres.

Admission is $10. Food, wine, local beer (Public Brewery) and soda will sold (no carry-ins allowed). Proceeds will benefit Hawthorn Hollow.

