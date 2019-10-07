{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The longest running play in history, Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” runs Oct. 18-Nov. 3 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

A heavy snow has fallen upon Monkswell Manor, trapping a group of strangers inside, one of whom is a murderer. Could it be the married couple, the curious spinster, the architect, the retired Army major, the jurist or the traveler? A policeman arrives, but before he can solve the mystery, one of the guests is killed.

Directed by Michael Clickner, the cast features Sara Laney as Mollie Ralston, Philip Evrenaidis as Giles Ralston, James Christensen as Christopher Wren, Shawn Britten as Mrs. Boyle, Jim Mallmann as Major Metcalf, Kristin Freimark as Miss Casewell, Tony Lazalde as Mr. Paravicini, and Kevin Sustachek as Detective Trotter.

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Shows will also be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Shows will also be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 31 for a discounted rate of $14. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

