RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the Agatha Christie mystery, “The Mousetrap,” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 26-27, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
A heavy snow has fallen upon Monkswell Manor, trapping a group of strangers inside, one of whom is a murderer. Could it be the married couple, the curious spinster, the architect, the retired Army major, the jurist or the traveler? A policeman arrives, but before he can solve “whodunnit,” one of the guests is killed. Experience shuddering suspense and a brilliantly intricate plot where murder lurks around every corner.
Roles are available for three women and five men, ages 20 and older. Actors will work on British accents as part of the process. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.
The show’s director is Michael Clickner. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. The show will go into rehearsal in September and will be performed weekends Oct. 18-Nov. 3. Call 262-633-4218 for more information.
