RACINE — “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” will be staged April 5-14 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
When an ordinary wardrobe transports Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy into the enchanted world of Narnia, they begin an adventure towards their destinies as rulers of the land. Trapped in an eternal winter, they must battle the evil White Witch with the help of whimsical forest creatures and the great lion, Aslan, to reclaim Narnia.
Based on the first book in C.S. Lewis’ series, “The Chronicles of Narnia,” the production has been dramatized for the stage by Joseph Robinette. Directed by Christopher Elst, the cast features Matthew Lacher as Peter, Madelyn Kierman as Susan, Isaiah Dean as Edmund, Leah Starks as Lucy, Jonathon Kierman as Mr. Beaver, Erin Barnlund as Mrs. Beaver, April Cannate as Unicorn, Lauren Instenes as Centaur, Murphy Mason as Mr. Tumnus, Sara Laney as White Witch, Philip Evreniadis as Aslan, Connor Blankenship as Fernis Ulf, Ronan Kosterman as Dwarf, Michael Lynch as Father Christmas, Julian Mayfield as Elf, Lisa Lewis as Mrs. Pevensie, Art Dexter as Professor and Betty Petersen as Mrs. MacReady.
Woodland creatures, army soldiers, and other ensemble roles showcase Ryan Simonsen, Kori Hassler, Zach Guerrero, Paige Bourne, Savannah Barnlund, Brian Dean, Katie Gleeson, Keira Hassler, Geneva Heborn, Maeden Hillery, Benjamin Johnson, Annie Kierman, Emma Kierman, Kennedy Robison and Loghan Simonsen.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
