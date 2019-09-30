RACINE — The sweet strains of their most beloved melodies of all things Gershwin will be featured during the Signature Spotlight Concert, “’S Wonderful: The Legend of Gershwin,” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
The name is synonymous with the sounds and the style of the jazz age. George and Ira Gershwin’s music encompasses the musical theater stage to the concert hall and beyond. Memorable shows include “An American in Paris,” “Porgy and Bess” and “Ziegfeld Follies.” Song selections include "Nice Work if You Can Get It," "Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off," "Things Are Looking Up" and "Someone to Watch Over Me."
A group of RTG soloists will be featured including Christie Burgess-Martino, Jennifer Larsen, Norgie Metzinger, Ashley Mulder, Michael Retzlaff, and Krista Schreiner. Hosted by Kristin Althoff and Nicholas Hoyt with accompaniment by Rory Bolton, the concert is under the direction of Rob Kroes.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors 62 and older and students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
