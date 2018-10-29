RACINE — Experience the power of magical fun and kindheartedness during the Racine Children’s Theatre production of “The Elves and the Shoemaker: The Musical” Friday through Sunday, Nov. 9-11, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Lockhart Cobblestone, the shoemaker, has a kind heart but little money in his pocket. Moved by the plight of an old beggar woman, he gives her his last pair of shoes. Poor Lockhart only enough leather to make one more pair of shoes and sets it out to work on the next morning.
Then the fun begins when five weird, endearing little elves pop out and whip up the most fantastic and magical shoes the town of Clankbottom has ever seen. This musical retelling of an old favorite is filled with delightful characters and also holds a message about kindness.
“The Elves and the Shoemaker” is performed by E. Motions. Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, greets the audience at each performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs.
Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 10-11. Tickets cost $6. Go to www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
