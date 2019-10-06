{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, concludes the annual Pike River Benefit Concert Series with a performance by Kenosha's bluegrass band, The Dillweeds, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

This four-piece string band will perform along the Pike River at Hawthorn Hollow’s outdoor amphitheater.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Admission is $10. Food, wine, local beer and beverages will be sold. Carryins are not allowed. Proceeds will benefit Hawthorn Hollow.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments