SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, concludes the annual Pike River Benefit Concert Series with a performance by Kenosha's bluegrass band, The Dillweeds, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
This four-piece string band will perform along the Pike River at Hawthorn Hollow’s outdoor amphitheater.
Admission is $10. Food, wine, local beer and beverages will be sold. Carryins are not allowed. Proceeds will benefit Hawthorn Hollow.
