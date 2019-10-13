SOMERS — “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a play by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon, will be staged Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20, in Black Box Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.
You have free articles remaining.
Performances are at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18, $14 for seniors and $10 for students. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.