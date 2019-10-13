{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a play by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon, will be staged Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20, in Black Box Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Performances are at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18, $14 for seniors and $10 for students. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments