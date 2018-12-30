KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will hold auditions for "The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...Kinda Sorta!" at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 7-8, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
This is a fast-paced contemporary and witty take on William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet."
There are roles for 11 male and six female actors, ages 16-60. Auditions are walk-in and cold reading from the script. No preparation is required.
Performances will be held March 1-10. For more information, go www.rhodecenter.org.
