The Journal Times is planning to run a list of holiday concerts and shows in the Nov. 15 issue of Out & About.
To have your information published, please send the following information: Name of concert or show, date, time, location, ticket price, brief description, and contact person and telephone number.
Send information by Nov. 8 to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or fax information to Loreen at 262-631-1780. Information can also be added to The Journal Times’ online calendar of events. Go to www.journaltimes.com/calendar.
Due to space constraints, school concerts and shows below the high school level will not be used in this listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.