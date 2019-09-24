{{featured_button_text}}

The Journal Times will feature a roundup of Halloween events in the Oct. 24 issue of Out & About. Businesses, taverns and organizations planning a public Halloween celebration may submit their information by Sunday, Oct. 20. Include name of event, date, time, location, cost and description of event. Email information to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. Information can also be mailed or brought to The Journal Times, 212 4th St., Racine, WI 53403, attention Loreen Mohr.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments