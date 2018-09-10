RACINE — “Art Teachers Are Artists, Too” will open with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave.
This unique show features a variety of two- and three-dimensional artworks by art teachers (current and retired) from public and private schools in Racine. It honors the creative teachers that inspire and motivate our young people.
Artists participating in the show include Christine Bohn, Eric Borchert, Kayla Bruss, Izzy Buikus, Alana Cacciotti, David Castenada, Michele Feiner, Ann Henkes, Mark Hyde, Raena Karolus, Kimberly Kingma, Robin Kinney, Kathleen Koceja, Julie Lynam, Becky McGowan, Samantha Moe, Marc Murphy, Kira Olsen, Jennie Petersen, Stephen Quicke, Vicky Truka Schmitz, Julie Trafton, Julia VanOudenhoven, Dan Velasquez, Nancy Wolf and Denise Zingg.
The show runs through Sept. 30. Some art will be for sale. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment. Call 262-634-4345.
