MOUNT PLEASANT — A free Community Tailgate with Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in the American Family Insurance Trevor Morgan Agency parking lot, 6216 Washington Ave.
Attendees can get Tauscher's autograph and ask questions during a question and answer session.
Tailgate fun includes bean bag toss and giant Jenga. Food truck food will be available. Nonperishable food items will be collected for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Participants receive a raffle ticket for every five food items donated. Prizes include a signed Packers jersey, football or helmet. A tiny home built by Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will be on display.
Reservations are requested by going to http:/bit.ly/communitytailgate.
